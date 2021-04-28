Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “We Can’t ALL Be Neil Armstrong”
We lost a great American this morning, astronaut Michael Collins, at 90 years old.
In 1969, while Apollo 11 crewmates Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon, Collins remained aboard the orbiting command module.
He was literally tending the home fires—this was the craft that would bring these three men back to Earth.
It wasn’t an easy job, or without fear. But in many ways, it was without glory. Theirs would be household names; his would be a trivia answer.
In an age of endless seeking of attention, and everyone getting their “15 minutes of fame”, Michael Collins always seemed like a superlative example of being dedicated to the task, and confident enough to not mind getting less spotlight.
The world needs people like Michael Collins. The Armstrongs and Aldrins would be nowhere with them.