      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Weird What We’re Tolerating Right Now”

Jack Riccardi
Aug 3, 2021 @ 3:41pm

“Whatever it takes”, some people will say.

But you can’t miss the irony in today’s Cuomo story.

TAGS
550 KTSA COVID-19 Cuomo jack riccardi Just A Minute NY nursing homes
Popular Posts
The Government Tells Lies And Confuses The People On The Best Of Days, So Why Would The Vaccine Be Different?
Who is Suni Lee, USA's gold-medal gymnast?
Abbott responds to Garland: It's clear Texas and feds face a constitutional crisis
3 GOP Representatives Take On Pelosi’s Mask Mandate Authority
Brawl breaks out on plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport over a seat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On