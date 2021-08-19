      Weather Alert

Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “When Experts Are Hacks”

Jack Riccardi
Aug 19, 2021 @ 3:01pm

From the COVID-19 models to the Afghanistan off-ramp, these are not salad days for “experts”.

The “establishment”, the “best minds”—the people we “should listen to”—have beclowned themselves and endangered us.

We need better experts, people who remain apart from politics and preconceptions. And we need better leaders, because sometimes a hallmark of great leadership is knowing the experts are wrong.

Case in point: the much-studied Cuban missile crisis of 1962. If President John F. Kennedy had listened to the experts, we might have had a nuclear war with the Soviet Union. Or even President Ronald Reagan confidence in his own Cold War compass. Virtually every successful facet of his approach, which led to the financial collapse and political implosion of the Soviet empire, ran counter to the experts around him (ironically including some of 1962’s “experts”, too).

 

TAGS
550 KTSA Afghanistan COVID-19 experts jack riccardi Joe Biden Just A Minute vaccines
Popular Posts
Joe Biden Can’t Be Bothered With Saving American Lives, He’s On Vacay
Drugs and guns found in car after high speed chase ends in crash
Seguin born Singer/Songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
Austin predicted to become least affordable housing market outside of California by year's end
Austin-based Netflix reality show "Roaring Twenties" is now casting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On