Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “When The Obvious Isn’t Obvious”

Jack Riccardi
Jun 10, 2021 @ 3:31pm

“That goes without saying” is an old…saying.

But these days, the obvious things aren’t so obvious.

In an era of “birthing persons”, you have to state and restate truths.

How many assumptions about Trump and Biden tilted last year’s election?

Yesterday, a lot of people called our show to talk about the decision to have an American flag on their vehicle. Something so ubiquitous and ordinary—years ago it wouldn’t have ever been a discussion.

There are a lot of things we do everyday, or believe in implicitly, that no longer go without saying.

