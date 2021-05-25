Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Year of Lying Dangerously”
We are constantly told that we are racially divided, by people who hope to make it so, and need it to be so.
The George Floyd case, strictly speaking a murder case, has become a big lie, told by Democratic pols from the President on down, that we are somehow back in the ’50s and police officers are out to kill black citizens.
After “defunding” the police, now they claim to want to “re-fund”, but good cops are bailing and will be harder to come by.
It’s hard to watch the same voters in the same big cities keep falling for the same line, reelecting the same party, and getting hurt worse and worse.
How in the world does any of this “honor” George Floyd, or make us better?