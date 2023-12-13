KTSA KTSA Logo

Jack’s Books: 3 For ’23 Books of The Year

By Jack Riccardi
December 13, 2023 3:04PM CST
Share
Jack’s Books: 3 For ’23 Books of The Year
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

The book blog deals with books of all vintages, but here are three noteworthy books that came out this year.

“The End of The World Is Just The Beginning” by Peter Zeihan: Despite a title that hints at doom, he’s talking about the “end” of the post-WW2 world, with its (relatively) free trade, protected by the armed forces of the United States. He sees many “eras” coming to a end, and he imagines what it will be like to live, raise children, communicate, buy groceries, travel, etc. etc. in the next era. I say “imagine” because Zeihan’s a witty, thought-provoking guy who is generally optimistic. He’s not proclaiming anything here, not prescribing a fix. Change is coming, much more so to most of the world than it is to the US, but you will have a lot to think about and, just maybe, feel better-prepared, after reading this book.

“Straight Shooter” by Stephen A. Smith: the host of ESPN’s “First Take” is one of the very few media folk I follow live and in real-time. Partially for the sports conversation, but also because he’s an entertaining, provocative wordsmith who’s thrives and defies the gravity of his industry. In this surprisingly (or maybe not?) frank memoir, he tells you where he came from, and proves he hasn’t forgotten it either.

“Capturing Skunk Alpha” by Raul Herrera: Born on San Antonio’s West Side, this is another fantastic memoir of a young man’s life, from growing up here to serving on the Swift Boats” in Vietnam. Like Stephen A. Smith, Raul Herrera tells you everything, whether it makes him look good or not, and you will easily envision each scene and moment from his life as if you were there. A great San Antonio book, and a valuable contribution to the “Vietnam War” book shelf, too.

More about:
550 KTSA
jack riccardi
Jack's books
Raul Herrera
San Antonio
Stephen A. Smith
swift boats
Vietnam War

Popular Posts

1

Castle Hills Police: Hour long chase ends when driver crashes in West Bexar County
2

SAPD Shooting kills 2 at West Side convenience store
3

Morning standoff with San Antonio police ends, passed-out suspect arrested
4

San Antonio Police: Shooting victim found pinned to stairwell at North Side apartment, search for shooter underway
5

Woman shot dead in Converse, police looking for 2 suspects