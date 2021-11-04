Jack’s Cold Weather Italian Soup recipe

Today we’re talking about your favorite cold weather comfort food. Chili? Caldo? Pizza? I’m good with all of ’em.
Here’s one I love to make and will be heating up with tonight’
“Pasta e Fagioli (pasta and beans) Soup”
Your big stock pot.
5 or 6 oz. pancetta or bacon, diced
2-3 sm. onions, diced
dried Italian seasoning
1 tsp red pepper flakes
salt and pepper
several cloves of garlic
1/2 c. white wine
4 c. chicken stock or broth
3-4 15 oz. cans of canellini beans (or make one a can of red kidney or black beans)
1 28 oz can San Marzano tomatoes, crushed (or blended)
1 c. ditalini or small elbow mac
fresh basil, torn
grated Parm. or Romano cheese
1. )Cook a few oz. of diced pancetta or bacon. Remove, drain, retain the grease.
2.) Now add the onions, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning. Saute until onion is translucent. Add minced garlic for about 20 seconds.
3.) Deglaze the bottom of the pot with the wine, and scrape with wooden spoon.
4.) Add stock, beans, tomatoes, and add up to a cup of water, as needed for consistency, Turn up heat to boil.
5.) Then reduce to simmer for about an hour.
6.)Stir in the pancetta or bacon, some parm and some basil, Save the rest to top each serving as desired.
Freeze some for another time if you don’t plan to eat it all within a few days.