      Weather Alert

Jack’s “fireside chat” on coronavirus news of the day.

Jack Riccardi
Mar 13, 2020 @ 6:14am

Jack Riccardi weekdays 4-7PM

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming