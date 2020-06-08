Jail civilian employee resigns after arrest for family violence
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Jail Programs Civilian employee arrested for family violence last week has chosen to resign instead of being fired.
Anita Lares, 41, had been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since May of 2014.
Lares is charged with assault with bodily injury. Bond is set at $3,500. The family violence investigation is being handled by the San Antonio Police Department.
“This former employee learned the hard way, that we can pick our actions, but not our consequences,” said the sheriff.