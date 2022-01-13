Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce separation

Momoa shared the news on behalf of the couple on Instagram, saying: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.”

“A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they said. “…We are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy – but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The couple said that their love “carries on” and will continue “evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

“We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they said. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children.”

Momoa, 42, is best known for his titular character in “Aquaman” and for his role as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones.” Bonet, 54, is most known for her role as Denise Huxtable in “The Cosby Show” and its spinoff “A Different World.”

Bonet told Porter Magazine in 2018 that the pair met at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2014. That night, she said, she gave Momoa a ride home, with the two stopping at a cafe on the way.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day we met,” she told the magazine. “…In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. … He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

The couple welcomed their first child together, Lola, in 2007, and their second a year later. They got married in 2017. Bonet is also the mother to Zoë Kravitz, whom she had during her first marriage to rocker Lenny Kravitz.