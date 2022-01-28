      Weather Alert

Jason Momoa reportedly looking to fight the family in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

ABC News
Jan 28, 2022 @ 2:20pm
Deadline is reporting Jason Momoa could be the next in line to battle Vin Diesel‘s Dom Toretto and his “family” in the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

The trade notes the newly-single Dune star is joining the cast of the action pic, which opens May 19, 2023. F9‘s Justin Lin will be back to direct the 10th installment, though plot details are still under wraps.

The most recent installment of the Fast and Furious series made more than $726 million worldwide, earning the fifth spot on the chart of 2021’s highest grossing films.

Meanwhile, Momoa’s second stand-alone superhero movie, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, opens December 22 of this year.

