JAVIER SALAZAR discusses the rash of deputies who've been arrested (Alamo) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 10, 2018 @ 10:50 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Sheriff Javier Salazar about the 3 deputies arrested last week in separate cases — that makes 17 deputies this year. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW