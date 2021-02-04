      Weather Alert

Jay Inslee Proves The Definition Of Insanity Trying The Same Thing Over and Over And Hoping For Different Results

Lars Larson
Feb 3, 2021 @ 7:18pm

For the fourth year, Gov. Jay Inslee is pushing a low carbon fuel plan for Washington state, and for the fourth year in a row is will bring nothing new except a higher cost at the pump. To discuss this repeating failure, Lars spoke with Dana Bieber with Affordable Fuel Washington about this insanity and what it means for Washingtonians and their tax dollars.

