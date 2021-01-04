Jazz riff on Spurs 130-109
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz made a season-high 21 3-pointers to beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-109. It was Utah’s largest margin of victory and their third win in four games. San Antonio suffered its fourth straight loss as well as its largest margin of defeat.
San Antonio looks to end its four-game slide with a victory over Los Angeles.
Los Angeles went 49-23 overall and 27-9 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 23.7 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.
San Antonio went 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11 second chance points and 45.4 bench points last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.