JBSA identifies service member found unresponsive

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Military officials identified the service member that died at Ft. Sam Houston last week.
Officials said Army Capt. Alexis E. Graff, 34, was found unresponsive at her home off-base on Thursday and was later pronounced dead at Brooke Army Medical Center.
Graff was a nurse assigned 10th Field Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, with duty at Brooke Army Medical Center.
“We were all greatly saddened to learn of Alexis’ death,” said Lt. Col. Chad Vermillion, the 10th Field Hospital commander. “She was an outstanding officer and talented nurse who deeply cared for her patients and all those around her. She made a lasting difference to this organization and its people. She will be missed dearly.”
Graff awards include two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals in addition to recently receiving the Armed Forces Service Medal for COVID Response Operations. She will be awarded Meritorious Service Medal posthumously.
Military officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances around her death.