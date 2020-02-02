      Weather Alert

JBSA Lackland possible quarantine site amid coronavirus outbreak

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 1, 2020 @ 7:17pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is one of four military installations in the United States selected to possibly house people who are quarantined  amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Health and Human Services requested that the Department if Defense provide facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through February 29.

JBSA Lackland, Travis Air Force Base, Fort Carson and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar were  selected by the DOD.

Officials at JBSA say this will not negatively affect readiness or critical operations.

“JBSA personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees, as well as evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned lodging,” read a statement from JBSA.

“JBSA leadership’s primary responsibility is the safety of our force, our families and our base communities. This is an evolving situation, and we will provide information to our families and community as available, “ said JBSA officials.

