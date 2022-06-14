JBSA Lackland sends out Active Shooter Alert

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Joint Base San Antonio has sent out an Active Shooter Alert on its social media platforms.
The statement indicates that gunshots were heard off-base near Medina Base Road in the vicinity of Lackland Air Force Base.
Security Forces and local law enforcement are responding.
San Antonio Police say there is no active shooter situation and no threat to the public but the base is on lockdown.
Officers are still investigating.
We will provide updates as they become available.
— JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022
— JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022
