JBSA reports 4 more COVID-19 cases, raises Health Protection level
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Joint Base San Antonio reports four additional COVID-19 cases as of March 21, bringing the total to 11.
The latest confirmed cases include a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston and a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to JBSA-Randolph returning from overseas travel. The airman immediately self-isolated prior to symptoms. Two retirees have also received positive test results confirmed by Brooke Army Medical Center.
Three are in isolation in their homes, and one is currently in isolation at BAMC. Contact tracing is underway.
In response to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases on the installation and cases of community transmission in our local area, JBSA is raising the Health Protection Condition to Charlie, effective at midnight tonight.
The latest information on JBSA’s COVID-19 response and prevention can be found at https://www.jbsa.mil/Information/CDC-Novel-Coronavirus-Response-Support/
