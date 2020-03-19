JBSA reports three more coronavirus cases, another San Antonio doctor tests positive
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Three additional personnel at Joint Base San Antonio have tested positive for COVID-19.
JBSA reports a U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence civilian employee who recently returned from leave in Colorado, a retiree who recently returned from travel to Louisiana, and a dependent of a service member who recently returned from travel to Florida have coronavirus. They tested positive at Brooke Army Medical Center.
All three are in isolation at their homes and officials are contacting people they may have come in contact with.
That brings to four the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases at JBSA. Earlier this week, JBSA-Lackland reported a member of the Texas Air National Guard 149th Fighter Wing tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning from leave in Colorado.
“JBSA leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the San Antonio Metro Health Department to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area,” read a statement from Joint Base San Antonio.
Meanwhile, a physician has tested positive for COVID-19 at North Central Baptist Hospital. Based on recommendations by the health department, all patients and staff involved have been notified, and only one person has been recommended for self-quarantine for 14 days. All others are considered low risk for infection.
Two resident physicians and a nurse at University Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 this week.