JBSA will ‘stand down’ today to focus on suicide prevention
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A stand down is in effect Tuesday for three military installations in response to a rise in suicides among Air Force personnel.
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein issued the directive in July as the number of suicides in the Air Force reached 78 –up from 50 during the same period last year. That number is now 79 with the recent death of an airman stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
“As an Air Force and an installation, we need to get better about creating an environment where people can talk about the tough topics,” said Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman, commander of JBSA.
Tuesday’s standown affects civilians and military personnel at JBSA-Lackland, Randolph and Fort Sam Houston.
Kristen Christy, whose husband committed suicide, will speak at the three military installations Tuesday. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Don Christy took his own life several years ago after returning from a deployment.