      Weather Alert

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Associated Press
Jun 18, 2020 @ 6:54am
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011 file photo, Jean Kennedy Smith attends a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's inaugural speech on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.

Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the Times.

Smith served as ambassador to Ireland for five years under President Bill Clinton.

She also founded an arts education program that supports artists with physical or mental disabilities.

TAGS
Jean Kennedy Smith
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP