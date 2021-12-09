      Weather Alert

Jeopardy! to finish season with Bialik and Jennings

Associated Press
Dec 9, 2021 @ 5:42am

LOS ANGELES (AP) – It was a question being asked 13 months ago after Alex Trebek died of cancer: who would replace him as host of “Jeopardy!”?

There’s still no definitive answer, nor will there be for the popular quiz show.

Producers say Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to tag-team the gig the rest of the season.

In September, Bialik and Jennings were named interim hosts after Sony’s efforts to replace Trebek ran aground.

The show’s producer, Mike Richards, was handed the job.

But shortly afterward, he lost it when his past questionable podcast comments resurfaced.

TAGS
Jeopardy Ken Jennings Mayim Bialik
Popular Posts
Anthony Fauci: The Medical Version of Chicken Little
Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last
Flight bound for San Antonio diverted to El Paso after several passengers get sick
The White Food Diet
Police: One dead, suspect critically injured after Southwest side standoff
Connect With Us Listen To Us On