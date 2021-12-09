Jeopardy! to finish season with Bialik and Jennings

LOS ANGELES (AP) – It was a question being asked 13 months ago after Alex Trebek died of cancer: who would replace him as host of “Jeopardy!”?
There’s still no definitive answer, nor will there be for the popular quiz show.
Producers say Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to tag-team the gig the rest of the season.
In September, Bialik and Jennings were named interim hosts after Sony’s efforts to replace Trebek ran aground.
The show’s producer, Mike Richards, was handed the job.
But shortly afterward, he lost it when his past questionable podcast comments resurfaced.