Jessica Chastain reportedly welcomed baby girl via surrogate months ago
By ABC News
|
Nov 19, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Surprise! Jessica Chastain is apparently a new mom.

According to E! News, the 41-year-old actress and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate seven months ago.

E! confirms the baby girl, named Giulietta Chastain Passi, was born in Los Angeles on April 4, 2018.

On Saturday, Chastain and her husband were spotted toting their daughter in a baby carrier while walking around New York City. And last month, the actress was also photographed pushing a stroller around the set of her upcoming movie, Eve.

It is the first child for Chastain and her husband, who have been together for six years. The couple tied the knot last June.

Chastain has not yet commented on the birth.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

