JetBlue ups fee by $5 to $35 for checking a bag on a flight

Associated Press
Jan 17, 2020 @ 4:16pm
NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways is raising fees for checking bags again by $5 — to $35 for the first one and $40 for the second — on flights within the United States.

Passengers can avoid the increase if they pay for up to two bags at least 24 hours before their flight.

The changes took effect for tickets bought on Thursday and were posted on the airline’s website.

Passengers who buy certain more expensive types of tickets and those with a JetBlue-branded credit card do not have to pay the fees.

Many U.S. airlines have been charging for checking one or two bags for more than 10 years — Southwest is the major exception. New York-based JetBlue raised the fees by $5 in 2018, and other airlines quickly followed suit at the time.

