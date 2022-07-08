      Weather Alert

First Lady Jill Biden to speak at National Latino Conference in San Antonio

Don Morgan
Jul 8, 2022 @ 5:59am
Jill Biden speaks to reporters while campaigning for her husband Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, during a voting poll meet and greet Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to San Antonio next week.

She is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon Monday.

Her appearance is part of the UnidosUS annual conference which begins Friday night with a welcome reception at 7 P.M.

Several workshops and guest speakers are scheduled throughout the weekend.

The conference is called the largest gathering of Latino advocates, community and business leaders.

Jill Biden will speak Monday at 1 P.M. at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio Riverwalk.

 

 

