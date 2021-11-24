      Weather Alert

Jim Gossett Song – Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas

Lars Larson
Nov 24, 2021 @ 3:52pm

The wonderful and hilarious jim Gossett has made another great song just in time for the holidays! So swing by your nearest coffee shop, show your vaccine passport and grab a hot cocoa, gather around with your fully masked, socially distant family and listen to the new song “Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas”

Listen Below


The post Jim Gossett Song – Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

