Jim’s Restaurant announces closure of North Side eatery, employees offered jobs at other locations

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three months after the Jim’s Restaurant on Broadway closed, the company has announced they are shutting down another of their San Antonio locations.

Citing the state of the current economy and the rising cost of operation, the restaurant chain says they are closing down the Jim’s at San Pedro and Hilderbrand.

The North Side location had been serving up meals for hungry San Antonians since 1970.

Employees will be offered a job at other Jim’s restaurants.

Jim’s at 351 West Hilderbrand will close for good Tuesday.

The restaurant made the following announcement on Facebook:

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the team members, patrons, and community of the San Pedro and Hildebrand area. Over the past 54 years, it has been an immense honor to collaborate with, serve, and be a part of your lives. We’ve had the privilege of connecting with families, witnessing first experiences, celebrating milestones, and sharing sorrows across generations.

Due to the challenges posed by our current economy and rising operational costs at this location, we find ourselves at a critical juncture. After much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations of Jim’s Restaurant at San Pedro and Hildebrand. This decision is not taken lightly, but it is necessary for us to enhance our company’s ability to serve our patrons and the communities who’ve made us their own throughout the city.