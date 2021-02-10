Joaquin Castro: ‘President Donald John Trump incited this violence’
Congressman Joaquin Castro presents arguments at the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump/Photo-C-SPAN 2
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A congressman from San Antonio claims the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month didn’t emanate from one speech by former President Donald Trump, but from a series of tweets and rallies that started months before the November election in which he claimed that if he lost it was because the election was rigged.
“He didn’t care if the claims were true. He wanted to make sure that his supporters were angry,” U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro said at the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday.
He’s one of several House managers presenting their case for Trump’s impeachment Wednesday.
“The most combustible thing you can do in a democracy is convince people that an election doesn’t count, especially if what you’re saying are lies,” Castro told Senators.
His presentation included video of Trump in July saying that the November election would be the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.
“I’m a Texas Democrat,” Castro told the Senate Wednesday. We’ve lost a few elections over the years. But can you imagine telling your supporters that the only way you could possibly lose is if an American election was rigged and stolen from you?”
Castro also showed footage of Trump supporters, some of them armed, in Maricopa County, Arizona. They were demanding that election officials stop counting votes. The congressman called it a blatant act of intimidation.
He told the Senate that Trump then grew more desperate as the certification of votes got closer.
“He gave them specific instructions on how, where and when to fight to stop the steal. He told them to show up on January 6 and march to the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of the election results and he told them to come here and fight like hell,” said Castro.
In his arguments, he said when the attack was all over the news, then-President Trump didn’t stop them.
“You will see clearly that this violent mob that showed up on Jan. 6 didn’t come out of thin air,” said Castro. “President Donald John Trump incited this violence, and that’s the truth.”