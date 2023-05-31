Job fair focusing on connecting area youth and employers taking place Thursday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — School’s out, and maybe the young person in your home is looking to enter the workforce.

A job fair focusing on youths and young adults ages 16 to 24 is taking place Thursday, June 1 at the AT&T Center.

JobFest 2023 will help them get on the right path to successful careers and financial independence.

Along with the 100 local employers looking to hire new workers, attendees will have access to educational resources, training programs and financial assistance.

Employers at the job fair will include Baptist Health System, Caterpillar, CPS Energy, HEB, IWC Oil & Refinery, San Antonio Water System, Southwest Research Institute, Toyotetsu Texas Inc., Via Metropolitan Transit, and many more.

Dress for success and be ready to make new connections. There’s also opportunities for free headshots that can be used for professional online profiles.

JobFest 2023 is from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.