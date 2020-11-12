      Weather Alert

Joe Biden chooses longtime adviser as Chief of Staff

Associated Press
Nov 12, 2020 @ 5:00am

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.

Klain will lead a White House likely to be consumed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to spread unchecked across the nation, and he’ll face the challenge of working with a divided Congress that could include a Republican-led Senate. Klain served as the coordinator to the Ebola response during the 2014 outbreak.

In a statement last night, Biden suggested he chose Klain for the position because Klain’s longtime experience in Washington had prepared him for such challenges.

