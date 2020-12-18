Joe Biden says he has “great confidence” in Hunter

President-elect Joe Biden said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have “great confidence” in Hunter Biden, who announced last week that federal prosecutors are investigating his “tax affairs.” The president-elect made the remarks alongside the future first lady on CBS’ “A Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” in an appearance that will air in full Thursday night.

The news of the federal investigation related to Hunter Biden’s taxes comes after months of criticism of him from conservatives and the president’s allies. Two sources familiar with the investigation have told CBS that the “tax” investigation began in 2018.

“We have great confidence in our son,” Mr. Biden told Colbert. “I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play but — look, it is what it is. And, he’s a grown man, he is the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity. And as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

Colbert responded: “As a father I understand that and I admire that. But I mean, in terms of your job as president, can you reach across the aisle to people who’ll be using this as an attack on you when it is such a personal attack because it’s about family?”

“But if it benefits the country, yes. I really mean it,” Mr. Biden said.

At the time the investigation was announced, Hunter Biden, 50, issued a statement saying he believes a review will “demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately.”

“A Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs on CBS 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.