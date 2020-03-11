Joe Biden tells Detroit auto worker “You’re full of sh**”
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s confrontation with an auto worker in Detroit is going viral.
Biden was touring a Fiat Chrysler plant when the hard hat wearing Jerry Wayne confronted the Democratic Presidential candidate.
“You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns!”
Biden’s reply?
“You’re full of sh**.”
One of Biden’s aids attempted to move him along but he chose to continue the exchange.
“I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment — just like right now if you yelled fire, that’s not free speech. And from the very beginning, I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt, guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon, I’m not taking your gun away at all. You need 100 rounds?”
Wayne then accused Biden of teaming up with Beto O’Rourke to take away guns, a claim Biden denied.
“It’s a viral video like the other ones you’re putting out that are simply a lie. Wait, wait wait, wait, take your AR, your AR-14.”
When Wayne shouted “You’re working for me, man”, Biden told him “Gimme a break man. Don’t be such a horses ass.”
Wayne tells FOX News Biden’s reaction to being accused of trying to take away people’s guns was unfortunate and unnecessary.