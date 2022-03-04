Joe Biden’s ‘Cure’ To The Inflation Crisis Will Only Make It Worse

Inflation is bad enough as it is. Let’s not make things worse by forcing employers to pay workers more than the market will bear. Yet, that’s exactly what President Biden plans to do as he promised $15 minimum wage during candidacy run. The problem, however, is that higher wages that come from government command, instead of market demand, can end up hurting the people they aim to help and lead to all sorts of unintended consequences. One of those unintended consequences is higher inflation. For more information on what Biden could do instead, Lars speaks with Rachel Greszler, who is a Research Fellow in Economics, Budget and Entitlements at the Heritage Foundation.
