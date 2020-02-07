      Weather Alert

Joe Walsh ends bid for 2020 GOP presidential nomination

CBS News
Feb 7, 2020 @ 11:12am
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011, file photo former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., gestures during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. The tea party favorite argues that Trump is unfit for the White House. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh has dropped out of the Republican race for president, he announced on Twitter Friday morning.

Walsh’s chances were slim, facing a president with the full backing of his party. Walsh has been a longtime critic of the president.

“I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can’t do it alone. Join me at http://joewalsh.org,” Walsh posted to Twitter.

Walsh got 1% in the GOP Iowa caucuses, which were called for Mr. Trump early on Tuesday evening.

Walsh’s campaign raised nearly half a million dollars. Walsh announced his candidacy to challenge the president in August 2019, arguing the president is unfit for office.

