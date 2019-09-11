John Bolton, National Security Advisor no longer.
Lars brings on Curt Mills, a senior writer for The American Conservative to discuss why the President fired John Bolton. Recently, the former National Security Advisor was not supportive of President Trump meeting with the Taliban at Camp David and reportedly was responsible for squashing what would have been a historical meeting. According to Mills, “Ending America’s longest war would be a welcome rebuttal to Democrats who will, day in and day out, charge that Trump is a fraud. But to do so, he will likely need a national security advisor more in sync with the vision.” Listen below for more.
