      Weather Alert

John Bolton’s Leaked Book Draft and the Implications on the Impeachment Trial

Bill O'Reilly
Jan 28, 2020 @ 1:18pm

The New York Times has reported that John Bolton has written a book claiming. President Trump did hold aid to Ukraine in return for dirt on Joe Biden. I don’t usually do speculation-but this is important. I firmly believe that the Times intentionally held this leaked draft until now in order to disrupt the Trump defense team’s presentation at the impeachment trial. This goes back to my theory that the New York Times and other media outlets are in conjunction with the Democratic Party. This is not coincidence.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP