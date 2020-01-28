John Bolton’s Leaked Book Draft and the Implications on the Impeachment Trial
The New York Times has reported that John Bolton has written a book claiming. President Trump did hold aid to Ukraine in return for dirt on Joe Biden. I don’t usually do speculation-but this is important. I firmly believe that the Times intentionally held this leaked draft until now in order to disrupt the Trump defense team’s presentation at the impeachment trial. This goes back to my theory that the New York Times and other media outlets are in conjunction with the Democratic Party. This is not coincidence.