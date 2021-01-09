Johns Hopkins health professor advising Fiesta San Antonio Commission on 2021 plans
Teas Cavaliers River Parade
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Fiesta San Antonio Commission has enlisted the help of a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine as it moves forward with plans for 2021.
Dr. Martin “Marty” Makary has assisted H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs with their decisions in the midst of the pandemic, and now he’s helping Fiesta organizers plan their events in April with COVID-19 precautions in mind.
“Fiesta is an important community tradition. The safety of attendees,
volunteers and staff are an important prerequisite,” said Makary.
The Commission says the health and safety of Fiesta’s 2.5 million guests, more than 75,000 volunteers, and more than 100 Participating Member Organizations (PMOs), as well as numerous supporters remain the top priority. Dr. Makary, the City of San Antonio and Metro Health officials will work with the Commission to provide support to PMOs in their decision-making process. Because each Fiesta event is unique, the Commission is providing opportunities for many PMOs to interact with Dr. Makary so they can determine their own needs and plans for Fiesta 2021.
“The Commission certainly advocates for safe and responsible behavior as outlined by Metro Health, CDC, City of San Antonio and Bexar County,” said Fiesta San Antonio Commission President Baltazar (Walter) Serna. “If we work together now to successfully implement COVID-19 safety protocols, i.e., mask wearing, social distancing, etc., we believe Fiesta events will occur in 2021.”
The Fiesta® San Antonio Commission would love for Fiesta 2021 to occur in April with 100% capacity at all of the official Fiesta events, but understands the challenges that still exist for the city and our PMOs. With Dr. Makary’s insight and support, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission will work with the City of San Antonio, Metro Health officials, and the PMOs to develop plans to celebrate Fiesta 2021 in a safe and healthy manner.
More than 100 events take place over 11 days in April, which include 3 major parades–the Fiesta River Parade, the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.
This year’s Fiesta San Antonio is scheduled April 15-25.