Johns Hopkins University released a study last year predicting that a Coronavirus pandemic could kill nearly 65 million.
We now know the Chinese government hid the secret of Coronavirus from its own people for weeks in December. The result? a massive outbreak of disease. The New York Times and the Washington Post show the Chicoms knew the disease was in the population but for weeks it reassured instead of a warning. A week ago Friday, the country was 1-thousand sick in Wuhan. By Sunday a week ago, it tripled. By last Friday it had topped 11 thousand…and as of last night, it was 17-thousand. Johns Hopkins University released a study last year that predicted that a Coronavirus pandemic could kill 65 million…just like the Spanish flu did a hundred years ago. America’s done the right thing…quarantine for those returning from Wuhan and tough screening for anyone from mainland China. So far, only a dozen cases in the U.S. and it hasn’t sparked the secondary infections. And Coronavirus only shows a kill rate of 2.5%…but that’s about the same as that Spanish flu in 1918. And when it comes to telling the truth to the public…I’m not sure I trust the CDC a whole lot more than the PRC.
