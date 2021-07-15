      Weather Alert

Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreens due to benzene traces

Associated Press
Jul 15, 2021 @ 5:43am

UNDATED (AP) – Johnson & Johnson says it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contained low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

J&J said it’s unlikely users would be harmed. The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of SPF, or sun protection factor. Consumers can contact the company for a refund.

TAGS
Johnson & Johnson sunscreen recall
Popular Posts
Man dies after driving truck off a San Antonio bridge
Guadalupe County court judge arrested in San Marcos
$900,000 worth of meth seized by Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Update: Two missing San Antonio children found
Uncle Sean Health Update!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On