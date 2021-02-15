Joint Base San Antonio closed Monday for non-emergency personnel
The main entrance to the Quadrangle April 11, 2018, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, built by George Henry Griebel, is the oldest structure on the base and was originally a supply depot. The Quadrangle now serves as the headquarters for U.S. Army North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Joint Base San Antonio will be closed Monday to non-emergency personnel because of severe winter weather and hazardous driving conditions.
All personnel are encouraged to remain off the roads and take proper cold-weather safety precautions. JBSA will reduce non-emergency services Monday.
“I urge all leaders and supervisors across JBSA to keep both mission accomplishment and the safety of their people in mind when determining whom needs to report for duty on Monday,” said Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller, the commander of the 502d Air Base Wing and JBSA. “Err on the side of caution.”
JBSA personnel should contact their unit leadership for specific details. Gate hours are not affected at this time.
Installation leadership is monitoring weather conditions over the next few days to determine additional closures or modified services.
For the latest updates to the status of JBSA, call the Straight Talk line at (210) 466-4630, or visit JBSA social media .