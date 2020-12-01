      Weather Alert

Joint Base San Antonio identifies two service members found dead last week

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 1, 2020 @ 2:15pm
The main entrance to the Quadrangle April 11, 2018, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, built by George Henry Griebel, is the oldest structure on the base and was originally a supply depot. The Quadrangle now serves as the headquarters for U.S. Army North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Joint Base San Antonio has released the names of two service members who died in separate incidents last week at two local military installations.

Thirty-five-year-old Army Spc. Brittany Harris was found dead at  JBSA-Fort Sam Houston around 7 a.m. on Nov. 25. Harris recently joined the Army in August and was in training to become a combat medic.  She was assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence last month.

Air Force Airman 1st Class Peter Gonzalez was found dead around 5 a.m. on Nov. 26 at JBSA-Lackland.  The 21-year-old biomedical equipment technician was assigned to the 59th Medical Wing. He joined the Air Force in the spring of 2019.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of both Brittany and Peter,” said Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller, the commander of the 502d Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio. “We extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends during this holiday season.”

Both incidents are under investigation, but JBSA says foul play is not suspected in either case.

