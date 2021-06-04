Joint Base San Antonio Lackland will welcome back guests to basic training graduations

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Starting next month, family and friends will once again be allowed to attend basic training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
Guests haven’t been allowed at gatherings on the post since the pandemic came to town in March of last year.
There are some new policies due to COVID-19. They include a limit of two guests for each graduate, that includes children. All guests have to show proof that they have received both COVID vaccines and that their last shot was 14 days prior. Guests have to be on the visitor list to enter the ceremony.
The new policy takes effect with the Air Force Basic Military Training graduation scheduled for July 22nd.