      Weather Alert

Joint Base San Antonio Lackland will welcome back guests to basic training graduations

Don Morgan
Jun 4, 2021 @ 6:29am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Starting next month, family and friends will once again be allowed to attend basic training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Guests haven’t been allowed at gatherings on the post since the pandemic came to town in March of last year.

There are some new policies due to COVID-19. They include a limit of two guests for each graduate, that includes children. All guests have to show proof that they have received both COVID vaccines and that their last shot was 14 days prior. Guests have to be on the visitor list to enter the ceremony.

The new policy takes effect with the Air Force Basic Military Training graduation scheduled for July 22nd.

TAGS
basic training graduation Coronavirus Joint base San Antonio Lackland
Popular Posts
14-year-old boy will be tried as adult for allegedly stabbing teen girl 114 times
What to know if your employer requires vaccinations: federal legal protections
Air Force Lieutenant surprises her kids at McAndrew Elementary in Boerne
12-year-old fights to make restrooms more accessible to people with disabilities
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased at San Antonio H-E-B
Connect With Us Listen To Us On