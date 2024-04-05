Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph to host Great Texas Airshow

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As thousands of people start flocking to South Central Texas for a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, San Antonio residents can see other cool things in the sky before the moon’s shadow crosses the region.

The Great Texas Airshow is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

This year’s theme, “Service in Action,” will showcase the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-35A Lightning II, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team, and many more.

Visitors will also experience demonstrations, aerial performances, static displays, a STEM expo, kids’ zone, and many other educational exhibits.

The free event is open to the public and gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. daily and aerial acts begin at 11 a.m. both days.

You can get more information, including directions and parking, by clicking here.