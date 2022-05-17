      Weather Alert

Joint primary runoff early voting polls are open through Friday

Katy Barber
May 17, 2022 @ 3:52pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s time to head back to the polls for a second time this month.

Early voting started Monday in the joint primary runoff election. Polls are open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, May 24.

Bexar County residents will be casting a ballot to determine who will be on the ballot in the November general election for a number of statewide, countywide and citywide seats, and a number of incumbent races will be decided.

On the Republican ballot, Attorney General Ken Paxton is fighting to stay on the ballot against current Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

On the Democratic ballot, Rep. Henry Cuellar threatens to be unseated by progressive candidate Jessica Cisneros.

View the sample Republican ballot here. 

View the sample Democrat ballot here.

Early voting locations:

  • Bexar County Elections Department – 1103 S. Frio
  • Bexar County Justice Center in the basement on the South End across from cafeteria (closes at 6 p.m.) – 300 Dolorosa
  • Brookhollow Library – 530 Heimer Road
  • Castle Hills City Hall in the Southeast corner of the Council Chambers – 530 Heimer Road
  • Claude Black Center – 2805 East Commerce
  • Cody Branch Library – 11441 Vance Jackson
  • Old Converse City Hall – 407 S. Seguin Rd
  • Copernicus Community Center – 5003 Lord Rd
  • Cortez Branch Library – 2803 Hunter Blvd
  • Encino Branch Library – 2515 East Evans Rd
  • Great Northwest Branch Library – 9050 Wellwood
  • Guerra Branch Library – 7978 W. Military Drive
  • Igo Branch Library – 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
  • Indian Springs Elementary – 25751 Wilderness Oak
  • Johnston Branch Library – 6307 Sun Valley Drive
  • Las Palmas Branch Library – 515 Castroville Road
  • Leon Valley Conference Center – 6421 Evers Rd
  • Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center – 2809 Broadway
  • Maverick Branch Library – 8700 Mystic Park
  • McCreless Branch Library – 1023 Ada Street
  • Mission Branch Library – 3134 Roosevelt Ave
  • Northside Activity Center – 7001 Culebra
  • Northwest Vita College in Pecan Hall at Room 100 – 3535 N. Ellison Dr
  • Palo Alto College in the Performing Arts Center in Room 163 – 1400 W. Villaret Blvd
  • Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak – 20735 Wilderness Oak
  • Precinct 1 Satellite Office – 3505 Pleasanton
  • Schaefer Branch Library – 6322 US Hwy 87 E
  • Semmes Branch Library at Comanche Lookout Park – 15060 Judson Road
  • Shavano Park City Hall in the Lobby – 900 Saddletree Ct
  • Somerset City Hall – 7360 E 6th St. Somerset
  • Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell – 4134 Harry Wurzbach
  • Universal City Library – 100 Northview Dr
  • UTSA in the Bexar Room – 1 UTSA Circle
  • Wonderland Mall of the Americas at Crossroads in Upper Level B61 – 4522 Fredericksburg Rd
  • Woodlawn Pointe Center Board Room – 702 Donaldson
