Joint primary runoff early voting polls are open through Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s time to head back to the polls for a second time this month.
Early voting started Monday in the joint primary runoff election. Polls are open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election day is Tuesday, May 24.
Bexar County residents will be casting a ballot to determine who will be on the ballot in the November general election for a number of statewide, countywide and citywide seats, and a number of incumbent races will be decided.
On the Republican ballot, Attorney General Ken Paxton is fighting to stay on the ballot against current Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
On the Democratic ballot, Rep. Henry Cuellar threatens to be unseated by progressive candidate Jessica Cisneros.
View the sample Republican ballot here.
View the sample Democrat ballot here.
Early voting locations: