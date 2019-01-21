Jon Bon Jovi’s restaurant to provide free meals to furloughed government workers

Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame(RED BANK, N.J.) — Furloughed federal workers who’ve been without pay since the government shutdown will get a helping hand on Monday, thanks to rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and others.

The rocker’s JBJ Soul Kitchen, a Red Bank, New Jersey, community restaurant that allows people to pay what they wish for a meal, or volunteer there in exchange for food, is offering free meals for furloughed government workers and their families on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In partnership with the Murphy Family Foundation, run by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, the restaurant will be serving the workers from noon to 2 p.m.

All you need to do is bring proof of federal employment.

The eatery said in a Facebook posting, “In line with our mission, Federal workers are encouraged to join us for a delicious meal and to learn about additional support and resources available in our community.”

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea established the JBJ Soul Kitchen in 2011.

Since then, it’s served more than 94,000 meals, the Bon Jovi Foundation says.

