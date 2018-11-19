Jones: Cowboys worth $10 billion, not for sale
By Texas News Radio
|
Nov 19, 2018 @ 3:20 PM

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no plans to sell the team.

But if he did, he said he’d only sell it for $10 billion.

“If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn’t accept anything less than $10 billion. But, I don’t want to imply that I would take $10 billion for them,” Jones told Bloomberg. “The Cowboys are just not for sale.”

The owner said he considers the team to be a long-term asset and will remain with the family after he dies.

“I don’t say $10 billion just to say a ridiculous number. I just think you really have to go on what people would pay,” Jones said. “I don’t want to say at least $10 billion but I certainly think you can justify a $10 billion value, but economically I’d rather have the Cowboys than the $10 billion.”

Bloomberg said it values the team at $4 billion.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pilot union says it wants to help reduce delays on American Column: Logano journeys from bullied teen to NASCAR champion Police: Texas girl, 6, strangles baby brother as dad shopped Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP NFL will play game in Mexico City in 2019 Cowboys rookie Gallup away from team after brother’s suicide
Comments