Jordanian national admits to smuggling Yemeni nationals across Texas border

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Jordanian man has pleaded guilty for his role in a scheme to smuggle Yemeni aliens through Mexico into the United States.

Federal prosecutors in San Antonio said Tuesday 31-year-old Moayad Heider Mohammed Aldairi conspired to smuggle at least six Yemeni nationals across the Texas border into the United States in exchange for a fee during the second half of 2017.

Aldairi admitted that he transported aliens from Monterrey, Mexico, to Piedras Negras where he directed them to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States.

He gave some of the aliens construction hard hats and reflective vests to help them blend in after crossing.

“When Mohammad Aldairi illegally smuggled multiple Yemeni aliens across our southwest border, he put the security of the United States in peril,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski. “The Department of Justice cannot — and will not — tolerate such threats to our national security. The Criminal Division remains dedicated to prosecuting alien smugglers, especially criminals like Aldairi who attempt to sneak aliens from countries of interest into the United States.”

“Border security is national security. We simply cannot have an immigration system that allows people from all over the world to enter this country without detection,” said U.S. Attorney John Bash. “We must know the identity of every person setting foot on U.S. soil, however they enter.”

Aldairi will be sentenced at a later date.