Jorge Rivera gets 25-years for 2016 murder, decapitation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man awaiting trial for a murder from 2016 has taken a plea deal and sentenced.

Jorge Rivera is facing 25-years in prison in the death of Javier Soto.

Rivera was arrested in April and indicted earlier in July for Soto’s killing.

He was finally arrested during a traffic stop after several migrants were discovered being smuggled in his truck.

After being taken into custody for questioning, Rivera reportedly confessed to killing Soto.

Rivera confessed he decapitated Soto’s body, put it in a dumpster and set it on fire off Goliad Road on San Antonio’s Southeast side.