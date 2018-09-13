JOSEPH KOPSER calls on compromise in order to improve Texas (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 13, 2018 @ 5:55 PM Joseph Kopser Facebook page KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Joseph Kopser who is running to be the first Democrat elected to the seat of U.S. Dist. 21. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiJoseph Kopsertexas SHARE RELATED CONTENT Google executives have a group therapy session over Trump’s win (Audio) Rep. WILL HURD feels the appreciation of his voters will help him win (Audio) Will we ever let fallen celebrities earn their redemption? (Audio) KEN MERCER says we need to set Alamo history straight in textbooks (Audio) ALEX GARCIA says Hurricane Florence is comparable to Harvey (Audio) Author BRAD MELTZER discusses his new book “I am Neil Armstrong” (Audio)