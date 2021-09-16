Jourdanton Police find body of 75 year old woman dead from stab wound, arrest daughter and granddaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Jourdanton have arrested two women in connection with the death of a 75 year old woman.
Her body was found when police were called to do a welfare check at a home on Fig Street.
Officers who responded spoke to two women who lived in the home.
The victim’s daughter and granddaughter told the officers that the woman was home but she was hurt.
When the officers entered the home, they found the victim’s body. She had a stab wound to the torso and had been dead for a week.
The 25 year old granddaughter admitted that she stabbed the victim.
She’s been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
The victim’s 49 year old daughter said she knew her mother had been stabbed and died but didn’t report it.
She’s been charged with tampering with evidence.
They are both at the Atascosa County Jail.